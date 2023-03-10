Pay revision talks of power staff meet partial success

March 10, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The managements of power utilities of Telangana held talks with the joint action committee of power employees on the issue of pay revision here on Friday, and the two sides have agreed on one master scale for all employees and merger of personal pay in the basic for artisans.

About a dozen employees association leaders, including JAC chairman G. Saibabu and convener P. Rathnakar Rao, participated in the talks with Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of TS-Genco, TS-Transco, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL D. Prabhakar Rao, G. Raghuma Reddy and A. Gopal Rao.

Other issues agreed upon at the meeting included increase in gratuity amount from ₹12 lakh to ₹16 lakh, cashless treatment limit to ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh, that of self-funding treatment from ₹6 lakh to ₹12 lakh and the house rent allowance (HRA) ceiling to ₹25,000 per month from ₹20,000 per month.

The CMDs told the employees leaders that the fitment and EPF to GPF would be finalised in a meeting with Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy next week.