Pay revision in AP raises hopes in State

The hopes of Telangana government employees regarding pay revision soared after the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh decided on giving 27% interim relief on Saturday, pending finalisation of the Pay Revision Commission recommendations.

With the Telangana Cabinet expected to meet next week with the election code coming to an end on Monday, employees are hopeful that the Chief Minister will make the crucial announcement related to pay revision as well as enhancement of retirement age of employees to 61 years.

Telangana Employees’ Association president A. Padma Chary said that the TRS government was an employee-friendly government and instead of interim relief, the government straight away might announce the pay revision.

Budgetary provision

The expectation among the employees is that the fitment may be between 30% to 32% as electricity employees were given a fitment of 30%. But with the government already committed itself for Rythu Bandhu investment assistance from this month and enhanced Aasara pensions from July, release of pending bills to contractors of various works, it may not be easy for the government to make financial provision for the pay revision, sources say.

In 2015, both the Telugu States had announced 43% fitment over and above 29% recommended by the Tenth Pay Revision Commission. The pay revision was implemented with retrospective effect from June 2, 2014.

In the last pay revision, Telangana first made the announcement and it was followed by AP government few days later.

The first PRC commission in Telangana headed by Mr. C.R.Biswal completed its interactions with employees unions and different departments to understand their demands and is in the process of finalising its recommendations.