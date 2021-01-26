Pay revision for employees may be announced soon

Talks on recommendations submitted by the PRC likely to be held today or tomorrow

The high power committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is likely to invite the representatives of employees’ unions for talks on the recommendations submitted by the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) on Wednesday or Thursday.

The development signals an end to the suspense over the implementation of the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission chaired by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal that submitted its report to the government on December 31. Immediately after the report was submitted, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the constitution of the three-member high power committee headed by the Chief Secretary, comprising Principal Secretaries of Finance and Irrigation as its members, to look into employees’ related issues.

Though the Chief Minister directed the panel to complete discussions with the employees by the end of first week, the process could not be initiated as the members of the committee were busy with other engagements related to promotions and compassionate appointments. The committee finally met on Monday and held deliberations on the report.

Following the instructions from the Chief Minister again on Sunday, the committee members, who met on Monday, were said to have discussed the recommendations made by the PRC. “The report has been opened and all aspects of the recommendations were discussed and deliberated upon during the meeting,” a senior official said.

Officials were, however, not forthcoming about the quantum of the fitment hike recommended by the PRC, but sources said there were indications that it could be around 30%. The employees need to be explained what the recommendations were about after which the matter would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister in the time slot approved, the official told The Hindu.