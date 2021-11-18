Pay hike for mayors, ULB heads

HYDERABAD

18 November 2021 22:46 IST

Government orders increase by 30%

Mayors, municipal chairpersons, corporators, ward members and co-option members in urban local bodies, including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, will get a 30 % hike in their pay with retrospective effect from June 1 last.

Hereafter, Mayors will receive a honorarium of ₹65,000 a month as against ₹50,000; deputy mayors will get ₹32,500 as against ₹25,000 and corporators/ward members will get ₹7,800 as against ₹6,000 in municipal corporations, including GHMC.

The government on Thursday issued orders enhancing the honorarium of 30% to the existing one including conveyance allowance.

In the second category of municipalities with more than 50,000 population as per the 2011 census, the chairman will now get ₹19,500 as against ₹15,000 earlier; vice-chairperson will get ₹9,750 as against ₹7,500 and ward members will get ₹4,500 as against ₹3,500. For the third category of municipalities of less than 50,000 population, the chairperson will now get ₹15,600 as against ₹12,000; vice-chairperson will get ₹6,500 as against ₹5,000 and ward member ₹3,250 as against ₹2,500 earlier.

The decision was taken following a communication from the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana.

The Government orders issued by the secretary C. Sudharsan Reddy stated that the expenditure involved in payment of the honorariums including conveyance allowances would have to be met from the general funds of the respective municipalities or municipal corporations.