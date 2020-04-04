Pay full salaries to Revenue, Panchayat and Municipal staff: Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy urged the State government to pay full salaries to the employees of Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments.

In a statement here, Narayana Reddy said that employees of these departments have been working hard day and night in anti-coronavirus operations across the State taking care of logistics and providing other support during the lockdown period.

He said that the municipal employees were actively taking part in spraying operations and other activities. Similarly, Revenue and Panchayat Raj employees were playing a crucial role in rural areas. He said any deduction in salaries of employees of key departments would demoralise the staff and it would have a direct impact on their performance.

Recognising their services the government should include them along with police and medical and health department officials for full payment of their salary.