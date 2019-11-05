‘Pay ex gratia to slain officer’s kin’

Employees of Telangana Revenue Department who gathered to participate in funeral procession of Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Ch. Vijaya Reddy have demanded government to pay ex-gratia to her family, job for family members of her driver K. Gurunatham who succumbed to burns. Airing concerns about the nature of their work, they sought security for Tahsildars.

Women employees of the department said that people often have a condescending view of women officials and try to dig details into their personal lives to get work done.

“When land disputes are resolved, there will be one aggrieved party. If they kill us, how are we supposed to work. We do not have basic amenities at office. How will we demand for security. People try to get into personal lives of women employees to get works done,” said K. Pratibha, a VRO at the funeral. She and others complained about heavy pressure because of multiple works such as enquiries about ration cards, issuing pensions, and others. The Revenue department’s employees said they often work late nights, on Sundays too.

“After reorganization of mandals, new employees were not appointed which led to increase in workload. Employees are not able to provide efficient services to farmers. Tahsildars go around places as part of work and face threats from land encroachers, from those who claim passbooks after selling lands. Police protection should be provided to tahsildars and at their offices,” demanded TRESA president Vanga Ravinder Reddy. He appealed to politicians not to make any provocative statements against Revenue officials.