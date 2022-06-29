Pay cut as punishment for engineering staff

A total of 38 members punished for dereliction of duty

A total of 38 members punished for dereliction of duty

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has issued orders imposing one-day salary cut for a total 38 members of the Engineering staff, as a punishment for dereliction of duty leading to endangering of lives of citizens.

Earlier, during the first week of June, showcause notices were issued to several circle level and division level engineering officials asking them for explanations why they should not be put under suspension for neglecting the orders issued towards nala protection measures.

In May, orders were issued asking them to identify monsoon vulnerable points in their purview, take safety audit of the points. Subsequently, orders were issued to all the Superintendent Engineers and Executive Engineers instructing them to complete all short and medium term corrective measures to make nalas safe, by May 31.

Further, they were asked to complete the nala desilting works, and close the chain link fences wherever they were opened for desilting works by the same date. Retro reflective warning boards with night-time visibility were to be installed at appropriate locations at vulnerable points.

Despite repeated directions, lapses were found in nala safety during a surprise inspection, following which showcause notices were issued. Upon submission of explanations, and photos of works completed, the punishment was brought down to one-day pay cut.