Pay contractual staff of TVVP hospitals their salaries pending for 6 months: Harish Rao

Published - September 11, 2024 12:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) T. Harish Rao has demanded that Telangana government clear the salaries of sanitation, patient care and security staff working in the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals, pending for the last six months.

It is inhuman to deny salaries to any worker or employee for six months as they take care of their families with the remuneration they get, he said in a statement on Tuesday (September 10, 2024). They are not being paid salaries despite the repeated claims of the Chief Minister and Minister of Finance that all State government employees are paid their salaries on the first of every month.

The government is unmoved by repeated requests, representations and even protests of the three categories of staff of TVVP hospitals, he pointed out and said at a time when the incidence of seasonal diseases such as viral fever, dengue, malaria, chikungunya and others is rampant the government appears to have left the management of hospitals, particularly their sanitation, to winds though the hospitals are being flooded with patients. He said that the State government was not paying the salaries of the three categories of contractual staff since February and requested the government to pay salaries to them immediately and clear the arrears as well.

