Pay compensation or we will lay siege to Pragati Bhavan: Gudur

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao take steps to give compensation to the remaining oustees of Baswapur Reservoir by the month-end or BJP would lay siege to Pragati Bhavan or KCR’s farm house.

“At the end of the month we would lay siege to Pragati Bhavan if CM was staying there or farm house, if he was resting there, if he did not meet our demand,” said Mr Narayana Reddy in a media statement.

He demanded that the government pay the compensation as per the new land values to the remaining oustees. He also demanded that the Sada Bynama lands also be regularised immediately.

He said that even though three years had gone by since the issuing of notification for acquisition of lands for Baswapur Reservoir in BN Timmapur village and two hamlet tandas, compensation was not given to all the oustees so far.

He said that the government had acquired about 4,250 acres for construction of Baswapur Reservoir to be built with capacity of 11.39 tmc ft. It has paid compensation for 2,950 acres under Consent Award. About ₹14 lakh had been given per one acre under Consent Award. He informed that about 1710 acres have been acquired in BN Timmapur village and compensation has been paid for only 450 acres.

Altogether in Timmapur and in two hamlets compensation is yet to be paid for 1,300 acres, he informed. He said that the government has been stating that remaining oustees would be paid compensation under General Award which would cause lot of loss to the farmers.

He said that they have been demanding compensation as per Consent Award to the remaining oustees since one year. But so far the government has not completed the activity.

He said that though the district administration has completed the work for paying compensation, it was not paid as the government did not release required funds.

He said that Rehabilitation and Resettlement works were also going on at a slow pace. He said that currently land leveling works are going on and no one knows how long it would take to construct houses for the oustees as the government was not releasing required funds.

Mr Narayana Reddy said that oustees of the lands should be treated like freedom fighters and patriots as they have been sacrificing their lands for the sake of development of the State. “But the government has been treating them like dirt and left them to their fate,” he lamented.