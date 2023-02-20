Pay 6% interest to pensioners over withheld pension sums: HC

February 20, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to pay 6% of interest to retired employees on the pensions deferred during COVID-19 period.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji passed the order after hearing a batch of writ petitions and a PIL petition. The Bench referred to the decision of the Supreme Court, in related matters, which said 6% interest amount should be paid to the employees and pensioners over the deferred salaries and pensions.

In the backdrop of the apex court order, the State government had to adhere to the same and pay 6% interest to the pensioners, the Bench said. In the batch of writ petitions, the petitioners contended that 12% interest should be paid to the pensioners over the pensions, which were put on hold during COVID-19 time.

Power dues to A.P.

The Bench on Monday heard arguments presented by the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a writ petition filed by the latter challenging the Centre’s direction to pay ₹3,441.78 crore towards power dues to Andhra Pradesh. Earlier in September last year, the High Court directed the Centre not to take any coercive steps against Telangana over payment of the dues.

Counsel appearing for Telangana contended that the AP Reorganisation Act mandated that Andhra Prdesh should supply power to Telangana in case of inadequate power generation in Telangana. However, Telangana had to buy power from other sources since AP failed to supply power to Telangana, counsel said. The matter was posted to March 14 for next hearing.

CAT appointments

The Bench issued notices to Central government in a writ petition over appointment of judicial and non-judicial members to Central Administrative Tribunal. The petitioner contended that the members were not being appointed to CAT as per the provisions of the Tribunal. The matter was posted to April 11 for next hearing.

Suo motu hearing

The High Court suo motu took up the death of Mohammed Qadeer, who died allegedly after police allegedly tortured him in a chain snatching case in Medak district, for hearing on Tuesday based on a newspaper report. Notices were issued to Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and Medak Superintendent of Police.