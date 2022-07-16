Pay ₹15,000 per acre to rain-hit farmers: Gudur

BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy asked the government to pay ₹15,000 per acre as compensation to farmers whose fields were inundated and crops damaged due to the recent rains.

In a release here on Saturday, he said that according to media reports, crops in about 13 lakh acres were damaged due to heavy rains and floods in the State. He added that soya, cotton and maize were damaged in about six districts.