‘Pay ₹ 100 to dispose of your petty cases in Lok Adalat’

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Saturday appealed to offenders of petty crimes, such as those who were penalised for not wearing a mask during COVID-19, and under various provisions, to participate in the National Lok Adalat scheduled for March 12 for quick redressal.

He said the commissionerate limits registered several thousands of violations under Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act in the past two years when the COVID-19 protocol was in force, and each violator was slapped with a fine of upto ₹ 1,000.

“All such persons have a good chance now to finalise and redress their cases by paying ₹ 100 in the National Lok Adalat. The ‘discount opportunity’ is only till March 12,” he said, addressing a pre-Lok Adalat meet organised along with Ranga Reddy District Legal Services Authority.

Mr. Bhagwat pointed that pending cases would hinder access to other government services, such as at applications to government jobs or for issue/renewal of passport and other services.

