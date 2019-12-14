‘Pawan using caste for political gains’

Raju Raviteja, Politburo member of Janasena Party and a close follower of Pawan Kalyan has accused the latter of using caste and religion as political weapons to grow in politics forgetting the very ideals on which he entered the political arena.

At a press conference here, Mr. Reviteja termed Pawan Kalyan as a narcissist, intelligent and clever individual and he doesn’t take on his political opponents straight but believes in guerilla war. “He personally doesn’t believe in caste and religion but is using the same for his political aggrandizement,” he said.

Mr. Raviteja, who co-authored the much publicised book of Pawan Kalyan “Ism”, accused his former leader as a divisive force and vindictive, and said he should not be allowed to hold any political position.

Recalling the recent incident of a Janasena activist talking of violence as a tool to attack political opponents, Mr. Raviteja said it was unfortunate that Pawan Kalyan failed to stop such hatred message from his dais. “He is not what he preaches and his silence on such hate discourse is more dangerous.” He chose some very harsh words to describe Pawan Kalyan’s personality and said his toxic speeches and failure to build the party’s structure had led to the 2019 poll debacle.

Mr. Raviteja believes that Pawan Kalyan has a personal grudge against AP Chief Minister, Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and it was not just political opposition. “He has personally shared with me his hatred towards Jagan,” he claimed.