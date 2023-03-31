ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan to be star attraction at NIT Warangal student festival

March 31, 2023 05:51 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The institute surpasses previous year placement record this year

The Hindu Bureau

Actor and chief of the Jana Sena party Pawan Kalyan will be the chief guest at Springspree 2023 – the cultural festival of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal on April 6.

NIT Director N.V. Ramana Rao said that about 8,000 students from various institutions are expected to participate in the festival to be organised from April 7 to 9. Mr. Pawan Kalyan will inaugurate the festival on April 6. He said Tollywood Night, DJ Night and Bollywood Night apart from various events will be held from April 7 to 9.

Record placements

The Institute continued to be in news with its placements and surpassing the previous year placements this year 1,340 candidates have already landed in jobs through the campus placement drives.

Prof. Ramana Rao said that 253 companies visited the campus this year including 11 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and recruited 1,340 students. More than 50 students were placed in the PSUs while 408 students received internship offers. The highest package offered this year was ₹88 lakh per annum while the average and median package stood at ₹17.29 lakh per annum and ₹16 lakh respectively.

More than 30 students grabbed job offers with a CTC of more than ₹50 lakh per annum, and over 400 students were being offered a CTC of more than ₹20 lakh per annum.

