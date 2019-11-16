Pawan Kalyan tears into govt. on sand crisis

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday accused the YSRCP-led State Government of fomenting the suicides of construction workers across the State.

Mr. Pawan was addressing a gathering of workers at a private function hall at Mangalagiri, where the party arranged lunch in the name of Dokka Seethamma. The party said it would start similar free meal programmes for construction workers across the State.

“This government has attained the dubious distinction of causing the death of 50 persons in the last five months and throwing lakhs of construction workers out of their jobs. Further, they target me dragging my family into public life. Look at the massive response to the long march we had undertaken at Visakhapatnam. Of the two lakh people, just about 50,000 belong to Jana Sena Party,” Mr. Pawan said.

Mr. Pawan along with party leader Nadendla Manohar served food to the workers.

Continuing his tirade against the State government, the JSP president said the party had taken inspiration from Ms. Seethamma and had started the feeding programme. The programme is not meant just to provide food, but to convey the message that the party would stand by the workers in their hour of crisis, Mr. Kalyan said.

“Does Jagan Reddy know the pain of being without work? Do the 151 MLAs know the agony of being jobless for months? Had they known the pain of being jobless, they would not have taken the issue of sand scarcity so easily,” he said.

Mr. Pawan took pot-shots at Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana accusing him of turning a blind eye to woes of construction workers, most of them from Srikakulam area.

“Will those living in Cheerpuripalli stay quiet, if Botcha is denied work? Will not they create havoc?” questioned Mr. Kalyan.