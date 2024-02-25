Pawan Kalyan launches Health On Us app

February 25, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tollywood actor and politician Pawan Kalyan unveiled the ‘Health On Us’ app in Hyderabad on Sunday. The app provides access to quality healthcare by extending services beyond traditional hospital and clinic settings, said app founder J. Bharath Reddy.

‘Health On Us’ offers two primary services: care at home and care at the centre. Home healthcare encompasses a comprehensive range of services delivered to one’s home, including nursing care, physical therapy, medication, and health monitoring. This alternative to in-hospital care involves trained healthcare professionals addressing the physical, social, and psychological needs of a patient.

On the other hand, care at the centre service involves a collaborative team of nursing specialists, doctors, therapists, pharmacists, and health investigators providing comprehensive support for recovery, all within a single facility. This approach creates a supportive environment akin to home. The app also features an option of medicine delivery.

He said that the app brings healthcare directly to people’s homes and extended his wishes for the success of the team behind ‘Health On Us’.