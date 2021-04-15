Pattana Pragati Nivedika released

SIDDIPET

TRS getting ready for Siddipet municipal elections

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is getting ready for Siddipet municipal elections for which notification is expected in the next few days. Before that, the ruling party has prepared a document listing out the development activities in 27 pages.

The document mentioned how Finance Minister Harish Rao worked hard for the welfare of the district headquarters town. The document listed the construction of Ranganaiksagar, beautification of Komaticheruvu, several awards for Siddipet for achieving excellence, greenery as part of Haritha Haram, 1,000 bed hospital with corporate facilities, establishment of government medical college, KCR kit, wellness centres, dialysis facility for kidney patients, LV Prasad Eye Hospital, making Siddipet a separate district, Siddipet Urban Development Authority (SUDA), Vipanchi Town Hall, hanging bridge, adventure games, boating facility at Komaticheruvu, kindness wall, treatment of plastic waste, steel banks, and shelter house for orphans.

The Pattana Pragati Nivedika was released by Mr. Harish Rao and Welfare Minister K. Eshwar in Siddipet on Wednesday.

