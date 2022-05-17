Pattana Pragathi is a continuous process, says Mayor

Awareness meeting for zonal and other officials held

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar both noted Pattana Pragathi is not a 15-day programme, but a continuous process.

Addressing an awareness meeting for the zonal and other officials on Tuesday, Ms.Vijayalakshmi asked the officials to increase awareness about sanitation and prevention of seasonal diseases. Cautioning against accidents such as the fire at Bhoiguda and the incident of a child drowning in swimming pool, she warned the officials responsible against repetition of such instances.

There should not be any scope for complaints regarding sanitation, construction waste, and park maintenance, and measures should be taken against any untoward incidents with regard to desilting of nalas, she said. Local corporators should be involved in the desilting works, so that the works are monitored.

Mr.Lokesh Kumar stressed on anti-larval measures to contain dengue spread. Awareness programme should be conducted to educate people by door-to-door visits.

Owners of open plots should be penalised if the plots are not cleared of garbage, he said.

Zonal, and circle-level officials, besides officials from Entomology, Urban Biodiversity and Solid Waste Management attended the meeting, a press note informed.