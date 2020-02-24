Pattana Pragathi for all-round development of urban areas: KTR

HYDERABAD

24 February 2020 18:36 IST

Minister calls upon people to participate in development process

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has exhorted the people to cooperate in the all-round development of urban areas without political considerations.

The Minister, who formally launched the Pattana Pragathi programme for integrated development of urban areas in Mahabubnagar, on Monday said there were no political motives involved in the programme and that it was aimed at integrated development of towns and cities cutting across political lines. Cooperation of people was key to ensuring all-round development of urban areas and it was the responsibility of the councillors and ward committee members to chalk out plans for the development of their respective areas.

He exhorted the councillors and the ward committee members to prepare ward-wise sanitation plans with primary focus on segregating dry and wet wastes. The elected representatives should also sensitise people on the need for segregating wastes for their effective disposal and this would go a long way in avoiding scope for spread of swine flu, dengue and other such contagious diseases.

Advertising

Advertising

Power from waste

He said segregation of wastes in Sircilla Municipality helped the urban local body raise ₹ 3 lakh through power generation from the solid wastes and given its dimensions, Mahabubnagar could raise much higher amounts annually. The government on its part had introduced several reforms, including biometric attendance system for sanitation workers, and it was for the people to strengthen these initiatives for the development of their respective wards.

In this context, he said the department had introduced Parichayam scheme in GHMC envisaging the sanitation workers to meet the households in the areas which were assigned to them on a regular basis. This initiative had not only ensured regular upkeep of areas but helped in strengthening human relations.

New legislation

The government had enacted the new Municipalities Act with citizen services as primary responsibility and at least 10% of the budgetary allocation should be utilized towards green initiatives. In this context, he cautioned the officials concerned and elected representatives that necessary provisions had been incorporated in the legislation to initiate action against those failing to achieve targets like ensuring survival rate of at least 85% of trees planted as part of the green initiatives.

Mr. Rama Rao, accompanied by Minister V. Srinivas Goud earlier laid foundation stone for an integrated market complex and launched works relating to construction of toilets. He participated in a padayatra in Mahabubnagar town. He interacted with senior citizens and enquired about the implementation of different schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi at the ground level. He wanted the officials concerned to ensure availability of adequate number of autorickshaws for transporting dry and wet waste.