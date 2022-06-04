Pattana Pragathi enters second day

On second day of Pattana Pragathi programme, a total 291 colonies were covered, taking the total number of colonies covered to 607 in GHMC.

A total 6,964 metric tonnes of garbage was removed, apart from 2,488.43 MT of construction & demolition waste. De-weeding was done along the road length of 172 kilometres, and de-silting was done along the drains measuring 21 kilometres.

Inundation issues were addressed at 21 locations by filling the low lying areas. Spraying and fogging was done in several areas, besides cleaning up of 25 water tanks and surroundings.

Premises of 74 parks have been spruced up, besides 121 community lands, government schools and government building complexes.

A total 1130 toilets, and 45 graveyards have been cleaned up. Anti-larval activities were taken up in 121 households, and fogging was done covering 1.39 lakh homes.

On the greenery front, a total 8,230 saplings have been planted including in the road medians, avenues. Saplings were distributed to 3,935 homes, and multi level avenue plantation was taken up along a kilometre of road length. Two couples who promoted greenery in the surroundings were felicitated.