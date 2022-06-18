Pattana Pragathi comes to a close

The 15-day Pattana Pragathi programme came to a conclusion on Saturday, and has been termed by GHMC as a success.

Additional waste over and above normal has been collected and transported to the dump yard, and construction debris, waste and useless articles have been collected from door to door as part of the drive, a note from GHMC informed.

Construction of catchpits and de-silting works were intensified, so were the anti larval measures. The drive was held in 5,900 colonies and slums in 150 wards, the note said.

As part of the programme, a total 1.12 tonnes of waste has been removed, along with 36,132 tonnes of construction debris.

De-weeding was done along the margins of 2300 kilometres, and de-silting was done in the nala length of 273 kilometres. Fogging and spraying was done in 56,775 localities, while 1183 water tanks and their premises were cleaned up.

As part of greenery initiatives, a total of 71,556 saplings have been planted, the note said.