Pattana Pragathi begins with walkathon in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR

24 February 2020 21:41 IST

Officials visit various localities in Karimnagar to know problems

The first day of Pattana Pragathi programme got off to a start by identifying old iron electric poles for replacement with new cement poles, plantation of saplings and identification of other problems in various localities in the town on Monday.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Collector K Shashanka, municipal commissioner Valluru Kranthi and others participated in the programme by visiting 6, 27, 29, 9 and 22 divisions. Initially, they participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the replacement of the electric poles in the divisions. They also participated in the plantation of saplings.

Later, they went around the colonies by conducting walkathon along with the residents and identified the problems such as drainage, garbage, bushes in the open plots etc. They also interacted with the locals and identified the problems.

Advertising

Advertising

Talking to newsmen, the Minister said that they would solve the perennial problems prevailing in the town since last 40 to 50 years during the 10-day Pattana Pragathi programme. “We are identifying the problems and accordingly will chalk out an action plan for permanent solution by allocating funds,” he said and appealed to the people to participate in the ‘Plan your municipal ward and plan your city’ programme by giving suggestions.

Collector K Shashanka said that the municipal officials and the special officers would tour all the divisions and chalk out an action plan for solving all problems such as sanitation, drainage, streetlights, drinking water, garbage collection etc. Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that they were identifying all the problems prevailing in the town during the programme. He also urged the people to participate in the programme by informing about their grievances and solutions.