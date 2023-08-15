HamberMenu
Patriotic fervour mark I-Day celebrations at police commissionerates in Hyderabad

August 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Police stations under the three commissionerate of Hyderabad City, Rachakonda and Cyberabad and the head offices were alive with patriotic fervour for the 77th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The unit offices were illuminated in tricolour starting Monday and invited local residents and senior citizens for the flag hoisting ceremony on Tuesday.

While inspectors and station house officers received the visitors for the ceremony, it was the heads of the departments at the commissionerates who hoisted the flag and spoke to the personnel.

In Cyberabad, police commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra participated in the unfurling the national flag and remembered the events and sacrifices that led to the country’s Independence.

He exhorted the police staff to rededicate themselves to the service of the country, commit to law and order, national integrity and public service.

“We all have a responsibility to remember the freedom struggle and the sacrifices that gave India freedom. Police officers should strive for national integrity and peace in the society and step towards a better society,” he said.

Noting that the Cyberabad police has been ahead in various fields of administration, he said all personnel in the commissionerate should strive for peace and for providing better services to people.

Additional Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, Joint CP (Traffic) Narayan Naik, DCPs and other staff were present.

In Hyderabad City, Jt. Commissioner of Police (Admin) and DIG (Intergrated Command and Control Centre) Parimala Hana Nutan, along with other officers, hoisted the national flag at the ICCC.

Rachakonda police commissioner D.S. Chauhan hosted the Independence Day celebrations at Commissionerate headquarters office at Neredmet. Joint CP Satyanarayana and others senior officers were present.

