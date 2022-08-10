Patriotic fervour engulfs Hyderabad ahead of I-Day

The hand sculpture at Nanal Nagar junction is illuminated as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

August 10, 2022 00:22 IST

The GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and others distributing the national flag door-to-door ahead of the Independence Day in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Kotha Prabhaker Reddy MP, Bibi Patil MP, Collector Sharath and others participating in the flag distibiution programme in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

National flags, stickers distributed across the city to celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s freedom

Ministers, legislators, people’s representatives and higher officials got busy in distribution of tricolours in their respective areas of the city on Tuesday, as part of the scheduled events to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Sabita Indra Reddy distributed the flags in their respective constituencies, with the celebration committee chairman Keshava Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar too pitching in within the Maheshwaram Constituency. Advertisement Advertisement Mr. Somesh Kumar later along with the special chief secretary Arvind Kumar, watched the film ‘Gandhi’ by Richard Attenborough along with school children at a multiplex in Attapur. The movie is being shown free of cost for children across the State in 552 theatre screens. Speaking later, Mr. Somesh Kumar said the movie will be screened for more than 22 lakh children across the State, in order to apprise the new generation of the freedom struggle. For the door-to-door distribution, 1.2 crore flags are being woven by the handloom weavers in the State, he said. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy too distributed flags and stickers respectively in Banjara Hills and Tarnaka divisions, while the latter organised a trip for school children to watch the ‘Gandhi’ movie. Legislators Madhavaram Krishna Rao, and Naveen Kumar distributed the flags in Kukatpally constituency, while GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar joined Mr.Srinivas Yadav in the distribution.

