Patients’ views sought on Gandhi Hospital facilities

HYDERABAD

17 March 2020 01:18 IST

Feedback sent to superintendent

The views of three COVID-19 patients on the medical services, facilities, provided to them at Gandhi Hospital was sought by Health Minister Eatala Rajender who spoke to them over phone on Monday evening.

Their feedback was passed to the hospital’s superintendent Dr. P. Shravan Kumar.

Travel history

The three patients are a 24-year-old woman who returned from Italy, a 48-year-old man who came back from Netherlands, and a man in mid 40’s who has travel history to Scotland. The Health Minister, who spoke to their family members, too assured them that the three people will return home in full health.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 10-days ago, Mr Rajender visited Corona ICU at Gandhi Hospital to speak to the index (first) case when the person was still undergoing treatment there.

He was discharged on Friday.

He directed officials to maintain hygiene in toilets at isolation wards, and provide people admitted there with all facilities, including good food. The Health Minister, who met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Legislative Assembly, explained to him measures taken for containment of Coronavirus, treatment provided to COVID-19 patients, quarantine facility at Gachibowli and other details.

He directed senior officials in Health department to procure essential resources such as N-95 masks, personal protection Equipment (PPE), gloves, and other resources without floating tenders.

‘Buy quality products’

Managing Director of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) Chandrasekhar Reddy was asked to buy good quality resources at a price lower than in market.

He also spoke to Special Chief Secretary of State Health and Family Welfare department A Santhi Kumari, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy and others.