Patients to be hit hard as deadline for Aarogyasri dues ends today

Lakhs of people in Telangana, who go to private or corporate hospitals for treatment under Aarogyasri Health Scheme (AHS) and Employee Health Scheme (EHS), would be hit hard as the deadline announced by the Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals’ Association (TANHA) for dues to be cleared ends on August 15.

The association members, who met on Wednesday, said that if the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust (AHCT) did not clear their dues, they would be unable to afford treatment under AHS, EHS or Journalist Health Scheme (JHS), anymore.

This would severely impact 83.19 lakh families enrolled under the three schemes, managed by AHCT administration.

Officials said that over 14 corporate hospitals had stopped the services from August 10. If about 242 hospitals under TANHA too stop services, people either have to pay from their pockets or go to government hospitals, they said.

“My mother undergoes dialysis under EHS at a corporate hospital. Now, they told us that the services will be stopped from August 16. It is not easy to enrol for dialysis at another hospital. We will be in trouble,” said a patient’s attendant on condition of anonymity.

Demands galore

TANHA members claimed that AHCT has to pay around ₹1,500 crore to all hospitals offering services under the health schemes. However, officials from the Health department said that only ₹800 crores was due.

Besides, TANHA was also demanding that the MoU between hospital managements and AHCT be re-drafted, and charges for treatment and surgeries, increased.

“Of the ₹800 crore, ₹100 crore was transferred a week ago. More than ₹200 crore was transferred on Wednesday. We have conveyed to the hospital managements that the dues will be cleared in phases over the coming months,” an official said.

However, president of TANHA Dr. V. Rakesh said that the amount cited by them and government officials was different as bills were not cleared. He said that the amount to be paid was getting accrued as AHCT was taking 450 days to clear bills, which has to be cleared within 45 days.

“Every month, hospital managements have to pay electricity bill, commercial tax for building, salary, ESI and Provident Fund to the staff, charges for waste disposal, for medical consumables like oxygen and ECG paper. Besides, the managements have to maintain the building and equipment. If the dues are not cleared, neither can we provide treatment under the health scheme nor can we run the hospitals,” Dr. Rakesh said.