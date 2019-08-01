Patients suffer as doctors strike

The strike by junior doctors has severely affected patients who are in need of elective surgeries and follow-up treatment for fractures and other conditions.

Writhing in discomfort, patients who have come from far-flung villages remained clueless on whether to go back to their villages or wait further for the strike to be called off.

An elderly patient Brahmacharaiah had to lie waiting on a stretcher near the doorstep of an OT in Gandhi Hospital for over three hours. His attendants said that he developed complication in the intestines after undergoing surgery for removal of appendix 10 days ago. “We signed all papers and doctors said he will be operated this afternoon. However, we have been waiting as junior doctors went on strike from afternoon,” said an attendant on Thursday evening.

Another patient Ravinder said that he has travelled from Suryapet to Gandhi Hospital to undergo surgery for a wound in his foot. “I am diabetic. If nobody attends to me, we do not have any option but go back to Suryapet,” he said. Resting his fractured leg with cast around it near an OT, Mohd. Nishad said they have come from Medak. “We have come since doctors offer this cast removal procedure every Monday and Thursday. Now, I have been asked to return on Monday,” he said.