Patients should get quality medical services: Collector

Collector Sikta Patnaik instructed the medical fraternity to win over the confidence of patients by providing them quality medical services at government hospitals in the district.

The Collector paid a surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital in Peddapalli town on Wednesday. She went to the wards and operation theatres and interacted with patients to inquire about the services being provided there. She also inspected the medicines stocks and attendance register of the staff and bio-metric attendance system.

Besides, the Collector handed over KCR kits to women patients who delivered at the government hospital.

She instructed doctors and staffers to keep the hospital and its surroundings clean and maintain hygiene. She also informed the medical teams to be alert to avoid the spread of viral fevers.

Ms. Patnaik inquired about the progress of construction of the 100-bed Mother and Child Health Centre in the town. DM&HO Sudhakar, hospital superintendent Vasudeva Reddy and others were also present.