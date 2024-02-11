ADVERTISEMENT

Patient ‘bitten by rats’ in Kamareddy govt. hospital

February 11, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old man was allegedly bitten by rats at the ICU of Government General Hospital in Kamareddy.

The incident that took place on Friday during Shaikh Mujeeb’s stay at the hospital came to light when his family discovered rat bite marks on his fingers and legs, prompting them to report the matter to the hospital authorities.

In response, Director of Medical Education (DME) B. Triveni issued a suspension memo against the duty medical officer and staff nurse.

“The patient had undergone craniotomy surgery at NIMS on January 21 and was subsequently transferred to Kamareddy government hospital on January 31,” said District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. Laxman.

The presence of rodents in the hospital is due to dismantling activities near the ICU for renovation of the dialysis unit, the Health department said. The department pointed out that throwing of food by patient attendants in and around the hospital premises contributed to this menace.

