GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patient ‘bitten by rats’ in Kamareddy govt. hospital

February 11, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old man was allegedly bitten by rats at the ICU of Government General Hospital in Kamareddy.

The incident that took place on Friday during Shaikh Mujeeb’s stay at the hospital came to light when his family discovered rat bite marks on his fingers and legs, prompting them to report the matter to the hospital authorities.

In response, Director of Medical Education (DME) B. Triveni issued a suspension memo against the duty medical officer and staff nurse.

“The patient had undergone craniotomy surgery at NIMS on January 21 and was subsequently transferred to Kamareddy government hospital on January 31,” said District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. Laxman.

The presence of rodents in the hospital is due to dismantling activities near the ICU for renovation of the dialysis unit, the Health department said. The department pointed out that throwing of food by patient attendants in and around the hospital premises contributed to this menace.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.