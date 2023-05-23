Patancheru mandal adjudged best biodiversity management committee of Telangana

May 23, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Patancheru mandal was adjudged best functional Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) of Telangana for ‘excellent performance’ in biodiversity conservation and management, during the International Day for Biological Diversity celebrations by the Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBB) at B.M. Birla Science Centre here on Tuesday.

An exhibition on ‘Millets of Telangana’ to create awareness about millets in today’s life was another highlight of the function where more than 500 people from across the State, including BMC members, and students participated. The event was inaugurated by special chief secretary (irrigation & environment, science & technology) Rajat Kumar.

The theme for this year’s Biodiversity Day was ‘From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity’ . A book titled ‘A treatise on genetic resources of agri-horticulture crops’ was released on the occasion.

TSBB had conducted competitions via online mode for schoolchildren, college students and also the general public in essay writing, painting, traditional dance, cartoon designing, and elocution. About 1,000 entries were received on millet-based recipes. WWF-India conservation programme director Sejal Worah also delivered a talk on ‘Build Back Biodiversity’, said a press release.