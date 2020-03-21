Telangana

Pastor, who returned from Kerala, undergo tests

Doctors diagnose him safe but advise home isolation

A 62-year-old pastor from a church at Oorugonda of Damera mandal, who returned from his home town in Kerala, was picked up by officials and taken to MGM Hospital for tests, on Saturday.

These officials were identifying people arriving from other states. His health seemed to be normal with no fever, cough or breathlessness, doctors at the hospital said.

However, they advised him home isolation for 12 days. He was also asked to immediately consult the hospital in case he developed any COVID-19 symptoms.

The pastor travelled to Kerala on March 1 and returned to Oorugonda on March 19 by the Ernakulam Bellary express.

