Passports Seva Kendras to work on Saturday’s

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 04, 2022 04:19 IST

In order to bring down long appointment cycle in respect of applications, Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) at Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki (all Hyderabad), Karimnagar and Nizamabad will function on November 5 (Saturday) processing Police Clearance Certificate applications.

All the applicants are advised to make use of this facility by booking their appointments either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or through mPassportseva app and approach respective PSKs where the slots are booked.

Further, all the PCC applicants are hereby informed that prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requests for PCC services will be entertained in PSKs. Applicants should carry printout of appointment schedule, original passport and original documents in support of any changes in marital status and address. Applicants are advised not to approach brokers/middlemen/touts for PCC or any kind of passport related services, according to a release issued by Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah.

