Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office PSKs to function this Saturday

November 29, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

To bring down the long appointment cycle for submission of applications under the Tatkal and Normal categories, the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, has decided to keep open all five Passport Seva Kendras — three in Hyderabad (Ameerpet, Begumpet and Tolichowki), one each in Karimnagar and Nizamabad and all 14 Post Office PSKs December 3 (Saturday) for processing passport applications.

Full appointments would be released as 70% Tatkal and 30% Normal. Applicants can refer to the Passport Seva Portal for the list of documents eligible for submission for processing application under Tatkal category.

Full appointments in all 14 POPSKs would be released for processing Normal category applications. The appointments to be released in a day or two would be available for those who wish to reschedule and advance and also for the new applicants.

However, only one opportunity for advancement and one rescheduling would be allowed, for this special Saturday drive. “Applicants are advised to carefully decide to prepone and they will have no opportunity to reschedule/choose another date if they fail to appear after the single opportunity to change,” Dasari Balaiah, Regional Passport Officer said in a statement here.

Applicants have been are advised to make use of this facility either through ‘www.passportindia.gov.in portal’ or through mPassportseva app and approach respective PSKs/POPSKs where the slots are booked. Prior appointment is mandatory and no walk in requests will be entertained in PSKs.