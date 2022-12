December 08, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All the five Passport Seva Kendras and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras will function on Saturday to bring down the long appointment availability for submission of and processing passport applications. PSKs will process both normal and Tatkal categories, while POPSKs will process normal applications. Full appointment (60% under Tatkal and 40% under normal category) have been released for PSKs, according to a press release by the Regional Passport Office.

