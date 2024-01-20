GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Passport appointments for January 22 rescheduled in Telangana

January 20, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

With the Centre declaring half-day holiday (till 2.30 pm) on January 22 in view of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the Regional Passport Office Hyderabad has revised its appointment schedule for the day.

Regional Passport Officer-Hyderabad J. Snehaja said in a statement that applicants who booked appointments for January 22 from 9 a.m. to 2.15 p.m. will be rescheduled. They, however, would be processed the same day at all the five Passport Seva Kendras and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras.

Accordingly, those with slots starting at 8.45 a.m. on January 22 have to report at 2.45 p.m. and those with slots for 9 a.m. should report at 3 p.m., and so on. Applicants with slots from 2.30 p.m. onwards can report at their scheduled time.

The applicants can also reschedule their appointments for other available dates if they cannot visit on January 22, she said in a statement.

