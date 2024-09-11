Passing out parade of 547 Sub Inspectors held at Telangana Police Academy

Induction of 547 new Sub Inspectors (SIs), including 145 women, to join the Telangana Home Department was conducted after their passing-out parade at the Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy Telangana Police Academy in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) morning.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attended the passing out parade as chief guest, which marked the successful completion of indoor and outdoor training for nine months. “These 547 newly trained SIs will be joining the 4 crore force of Telangana Police from tomorrow and will help in the fight against drugs and cybercrimes. There is no place for ganja and drugs here in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

Of the 547 cadet sub inspectors, 401 are civil, 71 armed reserve, 29 Telangana special police, 22 Information Technology and Communication (IT & C), 12 Special Protection Force (SPF), three police training officer (PTO) and nine fingerprint bureau assistance sub-inspectors.

Higher officials are planning to assign roles to them in the respective departments under the State home department, starting with duties for the ongoing Ganesh festival.

Speaking at the event, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender said that the officers were exposed to cybercrime investigation, narcotics crimes and financial frauds alongside rigorous training for traffic and law and order management, to make them future ready.

