Passengers stranded as Tirupati to Hyderabad flight rescheduled thrice

December 14, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

Passengers on Alliance Air flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad are stuck at the airport from Thursday morning as the flight has been rescheduled three times.

The Alliance Air flight 9I 878 was set to depart Tirupati Airport at 8.35 a.m., reaching Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) by 10 a.m. However, the flight’s departure has been repeatedly pushed, causing disruptions to passengers’ plans. Despite enquiries to the airline’s customer care, passengers reported receiving unsatisfactory responses.

Siva Sankar Reddy, who booked a ticket on Wednesday night for his 70-year-old father’s journey to Hyderabad for a medical appointment, expressed frustration. Shortly after confirming the booking, he received a message indicating a delay to 10.40 a.m. Subsequently, another message in the early morning cited a further reschedule to 11.30 a.m. After reaching the airport, he has been informed that the flight would depart at 12.26 p.m. Mr. Siva Sankar said that this delay would prevent his father from consulting the doctor in Hyderabad at their originally planned time.

Despite attempts to seek information from the airline, passengers reported a lack of response. Tirupati Airport, when contacted, stated that matters of this nature are within the airline’s control and highlighted the absence of an Alliance Air call centre at Tirupati airport. The airline’s customer care did not have a response to the delay.