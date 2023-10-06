HamberMenu
Passengers caught smuggling gold, foreign currency at RGIA

October 06, 2023 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday seized a total of over 3.7 kilograms of smuggled gold, valued at ₹2.19 crore, along with foreign currency worth ₹16.46 lakh from six passengers.

The Customs officials at the airport intercepted the passengers through screening and specific intelligence and seized a total of 3.734 kilograms of smuggled gold and foreign currency on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The gold was being smuggled in the form of paste and chains that were concealed in trousers and undergarments -- seized in separate cases from different passengers -- who arrived here from Dubai and Sharjah. $20,000 was seized from a passenger bound for Bahrain on Wednesday,” said the officials.

The passengers were detained and booked under the Customs Act of 1962. 

