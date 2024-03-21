March 21, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The purchase of unreserved tickets through general booking counters can be done through a Quick Response (QR) code facility introduced as a pilot project at 31 counters spread across 14 stations in the jurisdiction of Secunderabad Division, said South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday.

This facility is now available at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kazipet, Begumpet, Warangal, Mancherial, Lingampalli, Hitech City, James Street, Mahabubabad, Bellampalli, Fatehnagar Bridge, Sirpur Khagaznagar and Vikarabad stations, according to an official release.

It will obviate the need to carry cash and tender the exact change to buy tickets. Passengers can now check the details entered by the clerk on the fare repeaters installed outside the booking counters of important stations. Such details normally include boarding and deboarding stations, class, number of adults/children and fare.

A QR code for the fare is then generated and displayed on the fare repeaters. Passengers can scan this with the UPI apps on their mobile phones to make payment. After confirmation of the receipt of the amount, the ticket will be generated and issued to the passenger.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain lauded the efforts of the commercial and technical staff for introducing another digital payment option for the purchase of unreserved tickets, added the release.

