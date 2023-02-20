Passenger misses flight, makes hoax bomb threat call to halt plane

February 20, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A passenger heading to Chennai was nabbed by the Airport Intelligence officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Monday for making a hoax bomb call on a Hyderabad-Chennai flight. The man was a passenger on the plane and allegedly wanted to stop the flight from take off after he arrived late for the check-in, said the officials.

The man, identified as Ajmira Bhadraiah, a Chief Engineer in the Military Engineer Services (MES), was reportedly late for his flight to Chennai on Monday. The airport staff stopped him from entering the airport, following which he placed the call from inside the airport premises at Shamshabad. “Following the call about a bomb threat, dog squad, bomb squad and other teams jumped into action and the flight was halted, evacuated and checked. However, nothing suspicious was found on the plane,” said the officials.

Meanwhile, the Airport Intelligence team identified that the call came from within the RGIA premises and identified Mr. Bhadraiah as the caller. “He revealed during an enquiry that he wanted to catch his flight as he was late and missed the boarding time. He has been taken into custody for questioning and will be booked by the authorities,” added the officials.