Passenger held with smuggled gold at airport

February 25, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized smuggled gold weighing 823 gm from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. Officials said the passenger had the gold, worth ₹47 lakh, concealed in the undergarments. “We confiscated the contraband and detained the passenger, who arrived on Saturday night from Dubai, for further questioning,” officials said. ADVERTISEMENT

