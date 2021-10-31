Passenger held for smuggling forex

Hyderabad

31 October 2021 19:29 IST

A Sharjah-bound passenger who was trying to smuggle foreign currencies equivalent to ₹ 9.78 lakh was apprehended by the officials of Customs department at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to the officials, the male passenger attempted to smuggle 40,000 Saudi Arabian Riyal and 10,310 UAE Dirham. He was scheduled to board Air Arabia G9451.

