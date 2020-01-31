Passenger bogie parked in Adilabad Railway Station catches fire

A passenger bogie parked in a siding in Adilabad railway station was burnt in a fire incident in the small hours of Friday. According to Station Superintendent Dhaneshwar. B the bogie was one of the 10 spare ones standing idle, and the reason for the fire was not known.

Cause unknown

The Station Superintendent told The Hindu that workers in the railway station noticed smoke emanating from the bogie in the dead of the night. They immediately alerted everyone and called the local fire brigade.

The bogie was detached from the rest to prevent fire engulfing those. The innards of the carriage involved in the fire incident were burnt completely.