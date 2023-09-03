ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger at RGIA caught smuggling 5 kg cocaine worth ₹50 crore

September 03, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized five kilograms of cocaine from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. The value of the contraband is ₹50 crore in the international grey market. 

The passenger, an Indian national flying from Laos to Hyderabad via Singapore, concealed the contraband in a false compartment in his check-in luggage. He was on his way to Delhi when he was caught by the DRI officials at the airport.

Officials said that the accused, who arrived in Hyderabad on Friday, carried four women’s handbags with him in the check-in luggage along with a suitcase. “All five of the check-in luggages had false compartments, which concealed the 5 kg of cocaine in them,” said the official.

“He was caught based on a specific intelligence received by the officers of DRI. The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” added the officials.

Further investigations to trace the other members of this syndicate are underway, confirmed the officers.

