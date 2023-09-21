Pass women’s quota bill in ongoing session itself, Kavitha urges Centre

September 21, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K. Kavitha termed the introduction of the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill to provide for one-third reservation of seats in the Parliament and State Legislatures as victory for gender equality and demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre pass the Bill in both the Houses in the ongoing special session itself.

In a statement, she said on Tuesday that as an MP from 2014 to 2019, she had vociferously demanded tabling of the Bill and enactment of the law. It was a crucial manifesto promise of the BJP for both 2014 and 2019 elections, she pointed out. In 2014, Telangana Legislature had adopted a unanimous resolution requesting the BJP government at the Centre to pass the Bill, she said.

Earlier this year, I joined hands with opposition parties to galvanise support for the Bill, and in March, I went on a day’s fast at Jantar Mantar in support of the Bill and had convened a roundtable discussion to build consensus among parties on the need for the transformative legislation, Ms. Kavitha recollected.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days back, she had made an appeal to all political parties to unite for the Women’s Reservation Bill during the special session of Parliament and her efforts had even prompted the Congress party to join the chorus for the Women’s Reservation Bill, although it was not mentioned in the letter of Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi to the Prime Minister, the BRS leader said.

“I am happy that the Bill is tabled in Lok Sabha. I am hoping that it will be passed in Lok Sabha and would go to Rajya Sabha for taking the nod of the Upper House in the ongoing session itself,” Ms. Kavitha told mediapersons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT