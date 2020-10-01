Pass resolution against farm Bills in the Assembly, Ponnam to KCR

AICC in charge, Manickam Tagore, to participate in the signature campaign in Sangareddy tomorrow

TPCC working president, Ponnam Prabhakar has demanded the TRS government to pass a resolution in the Assembly against the three farmers bills passed in the Parliament if the party was siding with the farmers genuinely.

At a press conference, here he said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao should take the initiative if he was sincere in opposing the bills that would destroy the farmers forever and push them into the clutches of corporates. He reminded that even political parties that close to the BJP were also opposing the bills.

Mr. Prabhakar accused the Chief Minister was shedding crocodile tears on the farmers bills opposing them in the Parliament but doing nothing on the ground to support farmers opposition. “Why is the TRS not on the roads protesting the bills?” he asked.

He ridiculed the Central Government’s claim that they would change the fortune of the farmers and said these bills would ensure that the farmers will end up as labourers in their own fields. The bills would corporatise agriculture sector and would ultimately lands will be in the hands of a few corporates.

Reminding that the Congress party was opposed to the bills in the present form right from the beginning, he said the unrest of farmers in North India is an indication of the fears which the BJP is totally blind to. He said the Congress would side with the farmers.

Marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2 the Congress party is launching a signature campaign across the State and the AICC incharge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore will participate in the protests at Sanga Reddy.

Congress leaders visit Ganj Maidan

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders led by Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy; AICC Secretary N. Bose Raju, former Deputy Chief Minister, Damodar Rajnarsimha and TPCC working president, Kusum Kumar visited Ganj Maidan in Sangareddy to oversee the arrangements being done for the protest. Mr. Manickam Tagore will participate in the programme.