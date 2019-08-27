Telangana

Party workers accord rousing reception

Unity among Congress leaders was evident at the Tummiddihatti visit much to the delight of Congress activists as this was the first major programme of the leaders coming on a single platform after their defeat in the Assembly elections.

Congress supporters gave a rousing welcome to the leaders by raising slogans at Kazipet, Ramagundam and Kagaznagar railway stations. The three MPs - Uttam Kumar Reddy, A Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were felicitated by former SAAP chairman Raj Singh Thakur and his followers at Ramagundam station.

Pranahita flowing to the brim was a delight to watch for the leaders where the original Pranahita Chevella project was conceived by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government. The pylon of the project inauguration stood testimony to the project site finalisation. The then Irrigation Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah took a selfie with the pylon.

Former Irrigation Minister P. Sudarshan Reddy fondly recalled the exercise that went into design of the project and why Tummidihatti was finalised as the project site.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that the government has given GOs, kept secretly, giving work worth another ₹ 40,000 crore to the existing contractors in Kaleshwaram on nomination basis in the name of starting a third lift and that should be probed by the Central agencies.

