Party tickets based on surveys and not by choice, says Revanth Reddy

June 11, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - Hyderabad

Ticket distribution in Congress will be purely based on the survey reports and this applies to even himself, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy, further making it clear that those working on the ground will obviously have better chances.

Mr. Reddy, who was addressing the meeting of party working presidents, vice-presidents and general secretaries here on Saturday, informed the ticket aspirants about how the party would not go by the names or preferences. “The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too did not get the constituency he preferred and was asked to contest from a different constituency. This is a clear indication of the party high command’s mood and how serious it is taking the survey reports,” he said.

The Congress MP said even he would not be sure of his constituency till the party announces the tickets, but sent a positive signal to those who work hard stating that their services would be rewarded by the party. He reminded how a loyal Congressman N.S. Bose Raju was rewarded with a Ministry in Karnataka for his hard work in Telangana as the AICC secretary. He said the vice-presidents and general secretaries who have been given responsibilities of various constituencies should send reports on their respective constituencies every 15 days.

AICC secretary for Telangana, Manikrao Thakre said the party was in a pretty comfortable position to win but it will largely depend on the leaders at the ground level. He asked the vice-presidents and the general secretaries to spend more time in the constituencies and expose the failures of the government and how the Chief Minister was trying to deceive people again. He wanted them to touch each and every home with the party’s poll promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, addressing a press conference TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the office-bearers were asked to follow the Karnataka model in reaching out to the voters in every constituency. He said the role of some IAS and IPS officers who have been blindly following the government’s ‘illegal’ orders was also discussed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT