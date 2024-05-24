Party-hopping has spoilt political culture in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Politics in Telangana has reached a nadir with questions being asked if a leader is with the Congress, BRS or BJP, considering the rate at which party-hopping is happening in recent times. It is up to educated voters to change this culture by supporting a party that can play a major role in the development of the State, said BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Campaigning for party candidate G. Premender Reddy contesting for the the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC polls scheduled to be held on May 27 in various places by holding meetings with prospective voters, the BJP chief said that graduate voters, including employees and jobless youth, could influence other voters with their intellectual approach in choosing the right candidate considering the political developments in Hyderabad.

Mr. Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress and BRS of lacking ethics in luring elected representatives from either parties when in power and urged graduate voters to choose party candidate. When BRS was in power, it roped in Congress MLCs into the party and the same thing is continuing now after the Congress took charge. There have been strange incidences of BRS leaders contesting on Congress ticket without resigning from the party, hence casting a vote for either of the party is the same, he averred.

“Congress Party is already in power and it won’t make any difference if its candidate wins and the same goes with the BRS candidate as he is sure to join the former if he wins as the Ministers are openly stating that there will be more defections post the Parliament polls. Therefore, the educated voters should consider electing a person who will question the government and a party which already has popular support from the people,” he added.

While Telangana people could get rid of the corrupt-dictatorial-family rule of BRS, the Congress Government is duplicitous in not taking any steps to implement the guarantees made during the polls including farm loan waiver, hiked financial assistance, and bonus for paddy, charged Mr. Reddy.

He also questioned the proposed felicitation of Congress ex-president Sonia Gandhi on the 10th anniversary of TG formation when several youths had sacrificed their lives due to the delayed tactics of the party.

In another press conference at the State BJP office, former MP B. Narasaiah Goud has demanded the government to implement the BC quota for planned local body polls across the State. It should also immediately take up implementation of the 42% quota for BCs as announced in the Legislative Assembly and as per the BC commission recommendation or the party will take to the streets in protest, he said.